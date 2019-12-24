Ipca Laboratories in agreement with MMV

Jointly develop a novel antimalarial co-formulation named ‘Atoguanil’

Ipca Laboratories has entered into an agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) to jointly develop a novel antimalarial co-formulation named ‘Atoguanil’. Atoguanil contains the active pharmaceutical ingredients atovaquone and proguanil, Ipca Laboratories.

“Today, the manufacturing cost of atovaquone is believed to pose a barrier to widespread use of atovaquone-proguanil based products in malaria-endemic countries,” it added.

Atoguanil has the potential to provide a lower cost alternative, making such products more accessible to people living in malaria-endemic countries for prophylaxis, Ipca Laboratories said.