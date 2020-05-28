IPA-Delhi State Branch announces new office bearers for 2020-22

Read Article

Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA)-Delhi State Branch has announced the office bearers of its newly elected council for the term 2020-22.

Kalhan Bazaz has been elected as the President of the IPA-Delhi State Branch for the term 2020-22. Bazaz is currently the Chief Editor of The Indian Pharmacist, an independent publication of the pharma profession. He has served the Delhi Branch of the IPA for 13 years in various capacities, right from being Executive Council (EC) member and Honorary Secretary to Vice-President. He will take charge of the new position from the outgoing President, Dr Naresh Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, New Delhi.

Reportedly, the election process for the new EC was completed in March 2020 but on account of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the new Council was announced in an online meeting of IPA (Delhi State Branch) recently. Prof (Dr) Roop Krishen Khar, Past President of IPA (Delhi State Branch) and currently Principal of B.S. Anangpuria Institute of Pharmacy, Faridabad, Haryana was the returning officer to conduct the elections of the new Council.

Other office-bearers of the newly elected council of the Delhi State Branch for the period from April 2020 to March 2022 are as follows:

Dr Saurabh Arora, Executive Director, Arbro Analytical Division, New Delhi ( Vice President)

Dr Neeraj Kumar, Research Manager, Pharmazz India, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh ( Honorary Secretary)

Dr Mymoona Akhter, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, School of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (SPER), Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi (Treasurer)

The EC members elected for the term 2020-22 are:

Amrish Tiwari , Partner, K&S Partners, New Delhi

, Partner, K&S Partners, New Delhi Dr Javed Ali, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, SPER, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, SPER, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Prof PK Sahoo , Head, Department of Pharmaceutics, Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences And Research (DIPSAR), New Delhi

, Head, Department of Pharmaceutics, Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences And Research (DIPSAR), New Delhi Rajesh Agrawal , Deputy General Manager, Modi-Mundipharma R&D Centre, Modipuram, UP

, Deputy General Manager, Modi-Mundipharma R&D Centre, Modipuram, UP Dr Saima Amin , Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, SPER, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, SPER, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Dr Saurabh Dhaiya , Associate Professor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi;

, Associate Professor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi; SL Nasa , Registrar, Delhi Pharmacy Council & President of Indian Hospital Pharmacists’ Association (IHPA)

, Registrar, Delhi Pharmacy Council & President of Indian Hospital Pharmacists’ Association (IHPA) Dr Sushama Talegaonkar, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, DPSRU, New Delhi

Thanking the entire council of IPA (Delhi State Branch), Bazaz said, “My main focus for the next two years would be on organising programmes for the benefit of IPA members and pharmacists in the areas of industry, regulatory affairs, academia, community pharmacy and students. One another important aspect is to increase the membership drive of IPA. IPA-Delhi Branch will also take up issues related to the profession with the government agencies.”

Dr Kumar said, “I am extremely honoured to have been chosen by my colleagues to be the secretary of such a great association. Our aim over the next two years will be to bring more positive changes within the Delhi State Branch with the effort and support of all our members.”

While congratulating the new council, Dr Sharma, said, “The flag that has been kept high for IPA (Delhi State Branch) till now has to be retained and the number of activities that have been performed needs to be sustained. We are confident that the new team under the guidance and supervision of our new incoming President will achieve the twin tasks that have been achieved in the past.”