IPA appoints Satish Reddy as President of IPA for 2019-2021

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) recently announced the names of the new office bearers. Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been appointed as the President of IPA for 2019-2021. Dr Rajesh Jain, MD, Panacea Biotec will continue as the Vice President.

Reddy played a key role in shaping policies concerning the pharmaceutical sector as well as the economy, such as policy formulation on India’s patent law, drug pricing and important amendments to the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

He was the past president of IPA (2013-2015), a member of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board of India, the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and head of its National Committee on Pharmaceuticals. Reddy, currently Chairs the Life Sciences Skill Development Council under The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). In addition, he is Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Foundation.

Dr Jain has experience and qualifications in biotechnology and is responsible for innovation and business development. He is an active member of major industry associations and government panels. He is Chairman – Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Committee on Biotechnology for 2019-20. He is a member of Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow.