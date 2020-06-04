IPA and BCG bring out report on future of work in healthcare

Read Article

The healthcare eco-system today is in an unprecedented period with COVID-19 impacting all major stakeholders. According to a new article by Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), traditional channels of interaction between patients, prescribers, healthcare companies, and pharmacies have been disrupted. The article titled ‘Future of Work: Building the new commercial operating model’ outlines elements that healthcare companies need to consider while designing their future commercial operating model.

The article reflects on key innovative measures adopted by stakeholders during COVID-19, and the implications for healthcare companies as they adapt to these trends. Results of a BCG survey of 200 physicians indicate that 68 per cent prescribers will curtail physical visits by sales representatives post the lockdown as issues of safety remain. With restricted access becoming the new normal, 70 per cent prescribers are willing to continue engaging with healthcare companies through digital mediums and 60 per cent prescribers are inclined to continue virtual interactions with salespersons. Healthcare companies also need to leverage the emerging trend of a rise in e-pharmacies and teleconsultation platforms, along with adoption of digital in internal processes.

BCG and IPA believe that the journey towards ‘Future of Work’ is defined through a maturity model across the four elements of digital engagement platforms, new sales call, direct patient connect and commercial org of the future. Healthcare companies can choose where to position themselves basis their strategy, prescriber preferences and investment willingness. For each choice, there are implications on the firm’s commercial operating model, with a focus required on building capabilities.

Speaking about the report’s insights, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance said, “ Technological changes and evolving global trends have made it necessary for the pharmaceutical industry to explore ideas on transforming work. COVID-19 pandemic poses new challenges and becomes the catalyst for behaviour changes. The future of work outlines these ideas and lays a path to new business operating models which augment the current capacity. This report discusses the various approaches that pharmaceutical companies can adopt to chart their course to become an organization of the future.”

“COVID-19 has transformed the Indian pharma ecosystem by digitizing interactions across doctors, patients and pharma companies. This provides an opportunity for the leading companies to build the future commercial operating model. While digital will be the core of the new operating model, this article explores how companies can devise a differentiated strategy to engage doctors and drive better patient outcomes” said Rahul Guha, Managing Director and Partner; India Lead of BCG’s Healthcare Practice.