Inventicon to conduct 3rd Annual Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection Summit

The summit will be held in Mumbai from January 21-22, 2020

Inventicon will conduct the 3rd Annual Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection Summit in Mumbai from January 21-22, 2020. The summit will focus on discussing latest trends in anti- counterfeiting, challenges, issues, recent legal developments, understanding how to carry out risk profiling, role of effective packaging, supply chain authentication and latest technologies and solutions.

Leading brand protection leaders, legal, IP and packaging heads will congregate under one roof to present case studies, presentations and engage in interactive panel discussions, open house forums and debates along with networking with solution providers.

Over 500+ delegates across various industries have participated with key take-aways from the summit. The event has witnessed amalgamation of leading and renowned personalities in this domain present their case studies and views.

Contact

Pallavi Joshi

[email protected]

+91 97697 11350/ (022) 6608 9643