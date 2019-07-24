International Freight Logistics Network launches network for healthcare, pharma logistics

The network will utilise expertise, local know-how found within its membership to fullest extent

The International Freight and Logistics Network (IFLN), a global organisation of freight forwarders and logistics companies headquartered in Houston, Texas, has launched an all-new IFLN Healthcare and Pharma network.

IFLN launched its IFLN Global Projects network in 2017, and the recent creation of the IFLN Healthcare and Pharma network is to meet the specialised needs of existing IFLN members as well as to attract other cargo agents that are active in specialised markets.

IFLN counts amongst its members numerous active and major players in the medical and pharmaceutical shipping business, and the new IFLN Healthcare and Pharma network represents, for customers, a united group of specialised healthcare and pharma logistics companies that offer global door-to-door services while complying to the strictest of pharma shipping requirements.

The network will utilise the expertise and local know-how found within its membership to the fullest extent. Its members and customers will benefit from IFLN Healthcare and Pharma network contacts and their partnerships with specialised cool-chain carriers, packaging providers, insurance providers, Customs bodies and regulatory compliance agencies.

Michel Vanlerberghe, President, IFLN explains that the need for this network is apparent in, “The continued expansion of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, especially in emerging markets, together with the increasing number of customers looking to control their costs and outsource their supply chain activities. Customers receive the dual benefits of international and local knowledge with the assurance that all country regulatory compliances and security requirements will be followed.”