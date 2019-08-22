Interlink Marketing Consultancy to conduct regular ‘Interlink Masterclass’

The initiative is to continuously update knowledge in changing regulatory, market dynamics, career aspects of industry to students starting their professional careers

Mumbai-based Interlink Marketing Consultancy, a consultant to the pharma and the nutraceutical industry, is planning to conduct regularly ‘Interlink Masterclass, a forum for discussion and interaction between the industry and students of pharmacy, pharmacology, diet, nutrition and nutraceuticals.

Masterclass will be an initiative to continuously update the knowledge in the changing regulatory, market dynamics and career aspects of the industry to students who are likely to start their professional careers.

The inaugural Masterclass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru. The attendees are mostly going to be PG students of Dietetics.

“In today’s economic scenario, students are confused and there is an urgent need to provide them with relevant knowledge on changing industry dynamics. Masterclass is aimed at providing the students with an opportunity to interact with regulatory and industry experts. It will also enhance the industry academia understanding. The Masterclass will be organised regularly across all major metros of the country. Our aim is to start the Masterclass from one college and spread to other colleges in a particular city, thereby covering the entire student fraternity,”said Dr RB Smarta, Chairman and Managing Director, Interlink Marketing Consultancy.

Better interaction between students and the industry is the need of the hour. This will have great bearing on the curriculum, exposure of industrial atmosphere to students and subsequent placement of young graduates in healthcare industries across the country, according to Dr Smarta.

With the advent of globalisation and opening up of Indian economy to outside world, competition among industries has become stiff. To solve their problems healthcare industry sometimes looks up to professional colleges. Similarly, there is an urgent need to prepare students for jobs in multinational companies, by exposing them to newer ideas and skill sets. These objectives can only be achieved well by bridging the gap between industry and the academia.

Interlink will use social media to propagate the awareness of Masterclass with the student fraternity and plans to hold webinar sessions in future.