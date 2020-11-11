Industry appreciate Cabinet sanction of Rs 15000 crores for pharma PLI scheme

Read Article

The industry has appreciated the cabinet’s approval of Rs 15000 crores for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the pharma sector. In an earlier move, the government had approved Rs 6,940 crores for 53 bulk drugs. The industry feels that it is a timely action towards making the industry self-reliant.

BR Sikri, Chairman FOPE, and Vice President, BDMA, said, “As the Chairman of an industry association, I would like to appreciate the timely effort of the government in bringing the PLI scheme to make the industry Aatma Nirbhar and more strong in the global pharma market.”

Mahesh Doshi, National President, IDMA commented, ” As previously also we requested the government authorities to incorporate the brownfield projects in the PLI scheme, we continue in making the appeal to the concerned authorities to incorporate the request of incorporating the brownfield projects as well. We urge to the government bodies to look into it while formulating the policy for the recently announced PLI scheme. Overall, we appreciate the government’s move as it will benefit the industry in the long run.”

The three categories which have been identified and included in the PLI scheme for pharma are:

Category 1

1) Biopharmaceuticals

2) Complex generic drugs

3) Patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry

4) Cell-based or gene therapy products

5) Orphan drugs

6) Special empty capsules

7) Complex excipients

Category 2

Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs) /Key Starting Materials (KSMs) and /Drug Intermediaries (Dls)

Category 3

1) Repurposed Drugs

2) Auto-immune drugs

3) Anti-cancer drugs

4) Antidiabetic drugs

5) Anti Infective drugs

6) Cardiovascular drugs

7) Psychotropic drugs

8) Anti-Retroviral drugs

9) In-vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVDs)

10) Phytopharmaceuticals

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) will be formulating the policies and the industry stakeholders anticipate that it will come by the end of the current financial year.

[email protected]

[email protected]