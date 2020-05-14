Indus Health Plus launches Hand Sanitiser

Read Article

Indus Health Plus announced the launch of hand sanitiser liquid “Indus”. The company has introduced hand sanitizer to meet urgent consumer needs. The product is based on WHO-recommended formulation that kills 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria without water in various SKUs to fill the gap due to a shortage of supply.

The product is aimed at consumers, organizations, and institutions to ensure safety and prevention from the virus. As organizations are planning to commence their operations gradually (as per the Govt. guidelines) there will be a surge in hand sanitiser demand.

Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director, Indus Health Plus, said, “We have observed that there is a massive demand for hand sanitizers which have an alcohol content of 80 per cent and above in the market. And, once, organizations will kick start their offices, the demand gap will become much wider. As a preventive healthcare organization, it is our responsibility to extend our full support during this dreadful situation. Therefore, we launched this essential product to provide an economical solution with the utmost quality to organizations and various other businesses for the safety of their employees at this crucial time.”

The hand sanitizers will be available across the country in different packaging with affordable pricing.