Indoco’s Q3FY20 revenues grow at 14.3 per cent

Indoco Remedies posted revenues of Rs 283.4 crores during the third quarter of FY 2019-20, as against Rs 248 crores, for the same quarter last year. For the quarter, the company posted a profit of Rs 9.3 crores, as against Rs 5.3 crores, same quarter last year.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, “During the third quarter, India business continued the growth momentum by clocking a growth of 17 per cent.

International business registered a growth of 21 per cent in the third quarter. Considering the planned product launches in the US, we expect the growth momentum in international business to continue.”