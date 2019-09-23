Indoco successfully completes UK-MHRA inspection at Goa Plant II

Indoco Remedies announced that it’s sterile manufacturing facility (Plant II) at Verna, Goa , has successfully concluded an inspection conducted by the UK Health Regulator, MHRA. The inspection was held from 16th to 20th September 2019 and resulted in two observations.

Commenting on this positive development, Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies said, “The successful closure of the MHRA inspection is encouraging and reflects the immense learning and adaption by our technical team.

The Sterile manufacturing site is expected to receive the EU GMP certification soon, following this recent inspection, the company reported.