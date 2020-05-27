Indoco receives US FDA approval for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP

Read Article

Indoco Remedies announces receipt of approval of its ANDA for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP 200 mg / 10 ml (20 mg / ml) multi-dose vial, therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Quelicin Injection of Hospira.

Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is indicated as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

The US market size of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is of 72 million USD (6 million vials), as per IMS data for the year ending March, 2020.

The product is being used for some patients infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commenting on this positive outcome, Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies said, “The receipt of this US FDA approval, in a record time of just 4 months from the date of filing ANDA, is very encouraging. It brings an enormous opportunity to Indoco to serve the patients in these trying times.”