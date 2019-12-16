Indoco receives EU GMP from UK-MHRA for its Sterile facility in Goa

Indoco Remedies announced that its sterile manufacturing facility (Plant II) at Verna, Goa, has received EU GMP certification from the UK Health Regulator. This is an outcome from the last successful inspection conducted by UK MHRA from 16th to 20th September 2019.

Commenting on this positive development, Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies said, “The receipt of EU GMP certification from MHRA for our sterile manufacturing unit is encouraging and reflects immense learning and adaptation of a compliant culture by our technical team.”