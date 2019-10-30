Indoco’ Q2FY20 revenues grow at 21 per cent

Indoco Remedies posted revenues of 285.6 crores during the second quarter of FY 2019-20, as against 235.9 crores, for the same quarter last year. For the quarter, the Company posted a profit of 7.3 crores, as against loss of 7.8 crores, same quarter last year.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies said, “During the second quarter, the Company’s India Business is at double digit growth at 17.2 per cent and also sequentially, India Business has grown by 15.3 per cent, which indicates good momentum. On the international business front, with the regulatory challenges easing out, the business in Europe will now take off, from here onwards”.

The company reported final EBIDTA at 32.1 crores, compared to 11.8 crores in the last year, and PAT stood at 7.3 crores compared to 7.8 crores last year.