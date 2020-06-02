India’s only certified TB Bacteria and H1N1 Virus disinfectant formulation now hits the retail market

Read Article

Tranquiil Specialty Products announced that its range of India’s first and only certified disinfectant formulations which are H1N1 Virus and Tuberculosis Bacteria resistant have now hit the retail market.

Amidst the pandemic scare and with many not-o-effective disinfectants flooding the market, Tranquiil has launched preventive solutions that are not just environmental friendly but are FDA approved and compliant to WHO guidelines, stated a press release issued by the company.

Tranquiil’s eco-friendly range under the brand GermiGo includes:

GermiGo Surface Disinfectants – a special formulation that is equally suitable as a Surface and Air Disinfectant and offers residual protection suitable for mopping, fogging, fumigation and spraying

GermiGo Foos Foos+ – A multipurpose premium four in one aerial disinfectant spray for disinfection of porous and non-porous surfaces

GermiGo X – a gel based hand sanitizer with WHO recommended alcohol percentage of 71 per cent and Hydrogen Peroxide stabilized with Silver giving Double Protection

Speaking on the launch, Rushang Shah – Founder and CEO Tranquiil Products said, “We are living in uncertain times and it is imperative we take sufficient precaution to safeguard us, our environment, our families and our employees with the right solutions. While at it, it is also equally important to have such disinfectants that are non-toxic and eco-friendly. We are happy to bring such solutions that are not only environment, human and pet friendly, but are also the first Indian disinfectants that can fight almost all pathogens that could be fatal or cause infections”.

“It is our earnest endeavor that we create a range of safe sanitization and disinfection products that can be used across all kinds of surfaces. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines to regularly and frequently use effective sanitizers and disinfectants to stay safe and healthy. We on our end have ensured that our products comply with international standards. Unless we safeguard ourselves, cases of infection and incidences will only increase multifold,” he added.

GermiGo products are FDA approved and have been tested as per international standards by reputed institutions like Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Haffkine Institute, Mumbai, etc. for efficacy against TB bacteria, H1N1 Virus (Swine Flu), and other pathogens or germs transmitted through surface and air contamination.

The products are currently being extensively used, as a preventive measure against the outbreak of corona virus by Government bodies like MCGM, MSRTC, Disaster Management of Maharashtra, APMC and Health Ministry for disinfection of various crucial public places.