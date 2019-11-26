India’s first largest biotechnology conference Global Bio-India Summit, 2019 held in Delhi

India’s first largest biotechnology stakeholders conglomerate, – the Global Bio-India (GBI) Summit, 2019 was held in Delhi recently. The Summit provided an opportunity to showcase the potential of India’s biotech sector to the international community, identify, create opportunities and deliberate on the key challenges in the areas of bio-pharma, bio-agri, bio-industrial, bio-energy and bio-services and allied sectors.

The three-day event was organised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, along with its Public Sector Undertaking, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

In her remarks at the closing ceremony, Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC, said, “Going by the tremendous success of the mega event, the Ddepartment plans to turn the GBI into an annual event with support from all stakeholders.

Biotechnology is recognised as the sunrise sector- a key driver for contributing to India’s $5 trillion economy target by 2025.

The associated partners for this event were Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) and Invest India.