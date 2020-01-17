Indian Society for Clinical Research to host 13th Annual Conference in Mumbai

Beyond New Regulations – Increasing Participation and Enhancing Patient Safety is the theme of the 13th Annual Conference of Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) to be held in Mumbai from January 24-25. Held against the backdrop of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 launched around a year ago, the event will bring clinical research professionals from academia, healthcare institutions, not for profit organisations and the industry together to deliberate on the road ahead for clinical research in India, as well as new and emerging areas in clinical research.

Dr V G Somani, Drug Controller General India, CDSCO, will deliver the Chief Guest address. Dr Gagandeep Kang, Executive Director, Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, will deliver the late Prof Ranjit Roy Chaudhury Oration.

“This year’s Conference provides the right opportunity for clinical research professionals to reflect on the year that has gone by and look forward at what more we need to be doing to move the clinical research agenda in the country forward so that our patients have access to treatment for the many unmet medical needs in our country,” said Dr Chirag Trivedi, President, ISCR. “India has 16 per cent of the world’s population and 20 per cent of the world’s disease burden and yet less than 1.2 per cent of global clinical trials are done in India (source: www.clinicaltrials.gov).” The Conference has four tracks covering Clinical Operations, Medical Writing, Biostatistics and Data Management.

Leading up to the annual conference, six pre-conference workshops have been scheduled for clinical researcher professionals, investigators and students on January 23rd. The workshops will cover Real World Evidence, Risk-based Implementation Strategy, PV Audits and Inspections and Enhancing Site and Investigator Capability among other topics.