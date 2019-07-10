Indian Pharmacovigilance Day 2019 to be held in Mumbai on July 26

The Indian Pharmacovigilance Day 2019 conference will have expert speakers from the industry, health authorities, research bodies, academia and healthcare delivery centres who will share their perspectives on the multifaceted outlook of the discipline of pharmacovigilance in India and deliberate on the challenges they expect to face in 2019.

Dr J Vijay Venkatraman, Managing Director and CEO, Oviya MedSafe, will give the welcome address. Dr Darshan Bhatt, Senior Consultant in Pharmacovigilance, will talk on ‘Significance of Pharmacovigilance in Regulatory Decision-Making’. This will be followed by Dr Sanish Davis – Country Head & Senior Medical Director, Covance India, who will give a speech on ‘Metamorphosis of Clinical Trial Safety in India – Triumph of Collaboration.

Session 2 on Practical Pharmacovigilance in India will have the following speakers. Geeta Shanbhag, Senior General Manager, Pharmacovigilance and Medico-regulatory affairs, Ipca Laboratories, will give a lecture on ‘ Customising a global pharmacovigilance system for Indian compliance – Perspective of an India-headquartered MNC.’ Indu Nambiar, Head Pharmacovigilance, Boehringer Ingelheim India, will speak on ‘Customising a global pharmacovigilance system for Indian compliance – Perspective of Indian affiliate of a foreign MNC.’

Session 3 on Global Pharmacovigilance Perspectives will have Dr RK Sanghavi, Sr Consulting Clinician Advisor – Positive Health, Expert – Healthcare Industry giving a speech on ‘Bringing HCPs, MAHs and Regulatory Authorities together for Pharmacovigilance: Challenges in India and possible solutions.’

Durga Mane – Associate Director – Delivery Excellence, Cognizant Technology Solutions will talk on the ‘Significance of Internal Audits in Outsourced Global Pharmacovigilance Operations.’

Session 4 on Technology-Driven Pharmacovigilance will have Dr Mangesh Kulkarni – Head – Drug Safety Practice, Tata Consultancy Services talking on ‘Technology as an enabler of effective Safety Signal Surveillance.’

The vote of thanks will be given by Dr J Vijay Venkatraman – Managing Director & CEO at Oviya MedSafe.