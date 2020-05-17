India to set up nuclear research reactor in PPP mode for medical isotopes

It will support affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, said Finance Minister

Presenting the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India also announced plans to set up a dedicated nuclear research reactor in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for making medical isotopes.

She said that it will support the well-being of humanity through affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases.

Informing that the objective is to link India’s robust start-up ecosystem to the nuclear sector, she stated that Technology Development-cum-Incubation Centres will be set up to nurture and encourage collaboration between research facilities and tech-entrepreneurs.