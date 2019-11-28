IMCD opens three new centres in India, China, Southeast Asia

IMCD NV , a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients has announced the expansion of its global network of Pharmaceutical Technical Centres with the opening of three new locations in India, Southeast Asia and China.

These three new centres are part of IMCD’s continued global expansion of its pharmaceuticals network and are the Company’s most substantial investment to date in bolstering its technical pharmaceuticals infrastructure.

The new technical centres will each be able to provide formulation support to the pharma industry in their respective geographies, offering a complete range of formulatory capabilities in oral solid, semi solid and topical pharmaceutical formulations. These capabilities will not only support customers in formulation development but will also provide training and development opportunities for IMCD’s sales team in Asia Pacific. This network of technical centres will be invaluable in growing both IMCD and its supplier partners’ business pipeline in the years ahead.

Paul Mimnagh, IMCD Asia Pacific Pharmaceuticals Business Group Director, comments, “The Asia Pacific region is the engine of global pharma growth with rising GDP, increasing access to medicine, improving regulatory landscape, increasing drive for production efficiency and an increasing focus on innovation; all important factors for driving market growth rates far in excess of what we see in the more mature markets of Europe and the North America. Alongside our recently announced acquisitions, this investment in the supporting infrastructure for our pharma business strengthens our global footprint and our capabilities to offer a world-class, value-based offering, locally delivered to our clients in Asia.’’

While each centre will offer a regional support and training function in their respective markets, each will additionally focus on specific areas of formulation technology as part of IMCD’s efforts to cross-fertilise expertise in its growing global network. The Mumbai location will have a focus on topical pharmaceutical applications; SEA will specialise in nutraceuticals, controlled release and coatings expertise; while China will focus on being a Centre of Excellence for reverse engineering and for supporting our generic customers.