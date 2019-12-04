Ideal Cures wins in Excellence in R&D in cost/functional improvement of existing product at India Pharma Awards 2019

Ideal Cures has been named as the winner of the CPhI India Pharma Awards in the category of Excellence in R&D, cost/functional improvement of existing product. CPhI awards recognize winners for their innovation and dedication to driving the pharmaceutical industry forward and the announcement of the title holders was done during the awards ceremony on the opening night of CPhI India, held on November 26-28 2019 in New Delhi, India.

The honoured product was INSTACOAT Sugar Fast Coating (SFC) which is an aqueous ready-to-use sugar coating formulation with HPMC and sucrose that can be sprayed and is well suited for all type of coating equipment. Some of the key benefits of Instacoat SFC are one-step suspension preparation, zero dependency on highly skilled labour and uniformity in finish and appearance. All the raw materials in Instacoat SFC are GRAS approved.

The age old technique of sugar coating is a laborious and time consuming process .Instacoat SFC simplifies the process of sugar coating and provides both cost and time savings to the pharma industry. SFC saves up to 50 per cent of the coating time which result in significant cost savings for the customer. The reduction in energy consumption helps in reducing the carbon footprint by 53 per cent. In spite of tremendous reduction time, tablets coated with Instacoat SFC have smooth and glossy finish.

Suresh Pareek, managing director of Ideal Cures commented on the achievement saying, “ Our team is dedicated to innovate in a way that brings value to our customers and makes a positive impact on the environment. Instacoat SFC simplifies the process of sugar coating and takes it from an art to science”

The CPhI Pharma Awards celebrate the thinkers and creators driving the industry forward through their innovations, technologies and strategies. The Awards invite all Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies engaged in the design, development, manufacture, production and distribution of large and small molecule drug products.