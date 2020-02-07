ICT Mumbai to organise 2nd Edition of the Leadership Conclave 2020 in Mumbai

Read Article

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai is organising the 2nd Edition of the Leadership Conclave 2020, in partnership with USP, on February 8, 2020, at the ICT, Mumbai Campus. The major goal of this event is to promote vivid deliberations on the central theme and to generate a white paper in this domain.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD Biocon, will grace the occasion and will give a talk on the pressing need for affordable biologics and directions towards the same. Prof MM Sharma, ex-Director, ICT Mumbai, will motivate the leaders and participants based on his extensive experience and reputation in the research domain. The conclave will encompass multiple panel discussions and talks to cover diverse perspectives pertaining to the central theme. Panel sessions will be focussed on viewpoints, such as global health policies and their engagements with the Indian biopharma industries, Indian policies regarding health and insurance, innovations and technology development by service industries, as well as need for innovations in clinical and regulatory sectors for accessibility to patient-centric biosimilar products, all of which are likely to impact the availability of affordable biologics and biosimilars. These panel discussions will be moderated by renowned leaders from biopharmaceutical industries, distinguished academicians, as well as experts involved in policy-building, media and national and global healthcare professionals.

Eminent leaders of the biopharma and healthcare sectors, such as Dr Dhananjay Patankar (Syngene), Dr Narendra Chirmule (Symphony Tech Biologics), Shreehas Tambe (Biocon), Dr Chandrashekhar Ranga (CDSCO), Dr Kevin Carrick (USP-RKV), Prof Anurag Rathore (IIT Delhi) and the likes will engage in highly interactive and informative panels and talks.