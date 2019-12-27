ICT Mumbai to conduct 3rd Biosimilar Workshop from February 3-8, 2020

The proposed workshop will provide hands-on training to participants on every critical step of the biopharmaceutical development process

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, will conduct the 3rd Biosimilar Workshop from February 3-8, 2020. The workshop will be conducted at ICT, Mumbai. ICT-Mumbai will be hosting this workshop as a Biopharmaceutical Skill Development Program, supported by the National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC, Govt. of India. The proposed workshop will provide hands-on training to participants on every critical step of the biopharmaceutical development process i.e., clone development and upstream processing, downstream processing, biophysical characterisation and critical quality attribute (CQA) analysis, with a focus on monoclonal antibodies.

Participants will also have the opportunity to hear from leaders of the Indian and global biopharma industry, providing a perspective on the training programmes. A biopharma exhibition will be organised concurrently where the latest technologies developed for the biopharma industry will be put on display for all participants to visit. The skill development programmes will be followed by a Biopharma Job Mela, where participants will have the opportunity to interact with human resource delegates from several leading biopharma companies in India, providing prospects for interested trained participants to be absorbed by the industry. Speakers and participants will be able interact with students and faculty members for larger collaboration opportunities.

Leadership Conclave will be organised which will have the theme ‘Affordable Biologics/Biosimilars’. The conclave will witness active participation from prominent organisations and government initiatives including IAVI, Wellcome Trust, Ayushman Bharat, insurance players and leaders of Indian and global biopharmaceutical industry.

The conclave will consist of the following sequential panels and will include talks from distinguished members of the industry and government: