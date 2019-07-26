Huge CPhI & P-MEC China a direct result of surging manufacturing

As the pharma market in China continues to grow, CPhI and P-MEC China – organised by China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE), Informa Markets, and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets – saw record number of attendees. The three-day Shanghai event featured 3,200+ exhibiting companies, spanning the entire pharma supply chain, and provides a strong indication of the market’s overall growth patterns and future development.

China’s pharma market continues to expand at a relentless pace, with CPhI & P-MEC China mirroring this trend as it received over 66,000 visits in its 19th edition from some 141 countries. The numbers of international visitors continue to surge – up by more than 74 per cent since 2017, with international attendees representing 23.4 per cent of the total attendees this year.

“One of the reasons for the influx in attendance is that overseas companies are looking to fast track their pathway to this $1.22 billion market. This was evidenced by the strong turnout for the ‘Doing Business in China’ workshop – which explored the practicalities of entering the Chinese market: including political, environmental and regulatory factors that need to be evaluated at an early stage,” commented Marie Lagrenee, Brand Manager at Informa Markets.

In one of the panel discussions moderated by Frances Zipp, President and CEO, Lachmann Consultants, and Vice Chair, ISPE, steps taken to bring GMP in line with global standards, challenges facing Chinese manufacturers were highlighted. Also, the panellists focussed on how both domestic and international manufacturers can work collaboratively to continue to improve quality standards.

As a direct response to China’s increased internationalisation, the 3rd China Pharma Week took place alongside CPhI & P-MEC China recently focusing on leadership, business, networking, innovation, recognition and knowledge. The CPhI China-World CEO Summit involved in-depth exchanges on industry regulatory policies, international development strategies, global innovation trends and sino-international industry cooperation approaches.

From ingredient and generics to innovative products, China’s market is growing quickly. Companies are seeking to take advantage of tax incentives from locally manufactured drugs, coupled with regulatory easing, experienced chemists and the growing contract manufacturing industry.

“This year’s event demonstrated what an exciting time it is for Chinese pharma. We are seeing many opportunities for sino-international partnerships at CPhI and P-MEC China, as manufacturing of generics, APIs and finished dosages grows quickly. Our agenda highlighted the importance of partnering with local companies as integral to building a key presence in this market. This is why an event like CPhI China remains so pivotal – it’s about establishing contacts, discussing innovative solutions, and developing new ways to advance the industry even further” added Lagrenee.

CPhI and P-MEC China will return with its 20th edition again in 2020. The event will be held from 22nd – 24th June 2020 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, alongside the 4th edition of China Pharma Week.