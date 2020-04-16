Hovione Technology’s 8Sho inhaler for high dose delivery receives the Red Dot Product Design Award

Read Article

Hovione Technology, a pharmaceutical firm specialising in development of innovative pulmonary device technology, announced its innovative 8Shot Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) enabling high dose drug delivery to the lungs has received the Red Dot 2020 Product Design Award in the Healthcare Daily Living AIDS category. The Red Dot Design Award is an internationally recognised quality seal awarded for innovative and high-quality product design.

“The Red Dot jury’s experience and expertise evaluating outstanding product design and technical innovation for more than 60 years is unparalleled. This distinction awarded to our 8Shot™ DPI is a great success for Hovione Technology”, said Peter Villax, Hovione Technology’s CEO.

8Shot is the world’s first 8-puff, disposable DPI enabling drug delivery of new pharmaceutical compounds requiring very high doses delivered to the lungs. It delivers therapeutic doses up to 400 mg formulated as drug alone or engineered particles in multiple, sequential inhalation maneuvers for maximum therapeutic benefit and patient safety.

“We are extremely proud and delighted to accept the Red Dot Product Design Award, together with our design and development partner WeADD”, said Dr João Ventura Fernandes, Hovione Technology’s Director of Technology Development and Licensing. “The 8Shot DPI is uniquely positioned to make available off-the-shelf to pharmaceutical companies a patented high payload DPI to deliver inhaled biologics, antibiotics, anti-virals, vaccines, pain or rescue treatments requiring high-dose drug delivery”.