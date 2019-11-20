Hovione Technology completes pilot-scale blister manufacturing for Papillon DPI

Hovione Technology has completed a pilot-scale blister manufacturing and filling for its new reusable blister-based dry powder inhaler, the Papillon DPI. Papillon targets global industry-leading inhaler affordability and environmental sustainability.

“This is an important milestone allowing Hovione Technology to deliver Papillion inhalers together with blister samples to its pharmaceutical partners with their new inhalable powder formulations in quantities suitable for initial development purposes”, said Peter Villax, CEO, Hovione Technology.

Papillon’s blister is designed to provide flexibility to pharmaceutical partners delivering a wide range of inhaled drugs for both acute and chronic respiratory treatments. Its large cavity size enables filling doses of up to 50 mg and is compatible both with carrier-based and carrier-free powder formulations.

“We are excited to be working with Harro Höfliger, who are experts in powder filling technologies and industrial filling machines to establish a pilot-scale blister manufacturing solution for our Papillon DPI. We will continue to work with this partner to develop a manufacturing solution that can be smoothly integrated into standard, industrial-scale blister filling machines capable of high-volume commercial manufacturing for pharmaceutical partners”, said João Ventura Fernandes, Director of Technology Development and Licensing, Hovione Technology.