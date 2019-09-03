Hovione Technology collaborates with Kiel University on high-dose dry powder inhalation delivery

Hovione Technology has entered into a collaboration agreement with Kiel University, Institute of Pharmacy in Germany, a reference research institution on inhaled drug delivery. The collaboration relates to the research by Kiel University on advanced dry powder formulation approaches for high-dose applications using Hovione Technology’s unique portfolio of large dose DPIs.

“We are excited to collaborate with world-leading researchers in the field of inhaled drug delivery and pleased they decided to work with our large dose DPI technologies TwinMax and 8Shot. We are observing new drugs to treat cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or lung infections are requiring delivery of large lung doses, often within the range of 50 to 150 mg”, said João Ventura Fernandes, Director of Technology, Development and Licensing, Hovione Technology.

Working for 15 years in the area of inhaled drug delivery, Professor Regina Scherließ, Director, Institute of Pharmacy, Kiel University, said, “If we want to deliver high doses of drug to the lung, it is not only about an innovative formulation, but we also need an effective delivery device. Thus, we are happy to include Hovione Technology’s large dose DPIs into our formulation research.”

The collaborative project will develop and explore new formulation possibilities using soft pellets and nanocrystals for high dose administration via dry powder inhalation using antibiotics like clarithromycin and rifampicin as model drugs. Hovione Technology’s TwinMax and 8Shot inhalation devices, capable of delivering high doses of powder formulations, will be used throughout formulation development and optimisation.