Honeywell inaugurates state-of-the-art global packaging laboratory in India

Honeywell announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art global packaging laboratory at the Honeywell India Technology Center (HITC) in Gurgaon, Haryana. The new laboratory will support regional and global partners in the pharmaceutical and adjacent packaging industries and focus on providing superior technical services to customers as well as support Honeywell’s growing New Product Development initiatives. Akshay Bellare, president, Honeywell India, unveiled the laboratory.

The new Gurgaon HITC packaging laboratory facility is now the Honeywell center of excellence for global and domestic technical projects for the healthcare packaging division.

As local and multinational pharmaceutical companies continue to expand into highly regulated markets such as the US and Europe, organizations seek to provide the highest quality products in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Given the expected growth of pharmaceutical packaging market by 2023, companies will require new packaging technologies that allow them to launch drugs faster while reducing operational costs.

“Honeywell is committed to strengthening packaging technology for the future with our expertise in the pharmaceutical sector,” said Akshay Bellare, president, Honeywell India. “The launch of this laboratory at HITC will enable us to continue to meet the requirements of the global pharmaceutical packaging market. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our Indian and global partners every step of the way, from initial assessment, package design, stability, to scale-up and life-cycle management.”

Honeywell’s healthcare packaging business produces Aclar and Aclar Accel barrier films. The products help pharmaceutical packaging companies lower total packaging costs, improve flexibility of operations and increase overall profitability. For more than 40 years, Honeywell and the Aclar portfolio have been the trusted choice for pharmaceutical packaging.

“With increased focus on innovation in packaging in the pharma industry, pharmaceutical companies have made rapid strides in developing new molecules and new production techniques to conform with global regulatory standards,” said Kori Anderson, general manager, Healthcare Packaging at Honeywell. “Designed to provide a better shelf life for medicines with new product and testing capabilities, Honeywell’s state-of-the-art global packaging lab in India will be supporting global production with education on packaging materials and barrier films.”

In comparison to packages made of cold form foil, Aclar enables smaller blister pack sizes that reduce shelf space, usage of raw materials and lower transportation costs. Available in many thickness grades and a wide range of moisture barriers, Aclar provides flexibility for pharmaceutical companies to optimize moisture protection for medicines across different climate conditions.