‘HiPCon 2020’ – Pharmacy Conclave empowers professionals with knowledge and new developments

The eighth edition of HiPCon – Hiranandani Pharmacy Conclave – an initiative of Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital held in Mumbai recently saw a large number of participation from pharmacists, clinical pharmacists from various hospitals, pharma industries stakeholders, pharma distributers and students from pharmacy colleges across the state for acquiring and sharing the knowledge and best healthcare practices in pharmacy profession.

According to Manisha Pal, Dept Head of Pharmacy, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, the aim of organising HiPCon every year for the past eight years is to bring together multiple pharmacy stakeholders across corporate healthcare and clinical pharmacy services with an objective to describe the broad range of patient care and quality services provided by the pharmacist along with drug utilisation review focussing on optimising patient care outcome and safety.”

She further added, “The prime focus of this year’s conclave is on ‘Clinical Pharmacy Services”.

The conclave was inaugurated by Jayant Dwivedy, Executive Director and COO, USV Pvt Ltd and saw veteran healthcare practitioners as speakers like Mahesh Zagade – Ex Principal Secretary to Government and Ex-Commissioner, FDA; Dr S Sriram, Dept Head of Pharmacy Practice at Ramkrishna Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences; Dr Subrojyoti Bhowmick, Clinical Director at Peerless Hospital, Kolkata; Manisha Pal, Pharmacy Dept Head at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital; Dr Anuradha Sriram, Microbiologist at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital; Manoj Kumar, Sr VP at Lintas Pharmaceutical; Dr Samrat Chavan, Head — Accident and Emergency, at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital and Dr Amjad Khan Pathan, Head of Clinical Pharmacology at Wadia Hospital.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Jayant Dwivedi explained the journey of medicine from pharma manufacturing unit to end user – the patient, and what challenges are faced and what precautions are taken at every stage of this transit. Dwivedi also gave an overview of supply chain in practice at pharmaceutical industry. He also touched upon a few important issues like Eenvironment, vigilance and spurious drugs.

Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, in his brief speech, said, “Today, pharmacists and clinical pharmacists are an integral part of healthcare team.” Dr Chatterjee appealed to the participants to gain the latest knowledge at this conclave and implement it at whichever hospital/clinic they work at, for the betterment of the patients.

The topics and issues discussed included: regulatory compliances for benefits of patients, clinical competency for effective patient care, medical adherence – quality care in hospitals, clinical services: drug utilisation review, life-saving programme – CPR, environmental pollution with medicines, pharmacist role in antimicrobial stewardship and concluding with thought provoking panel discussion on clinical pharmacy services.