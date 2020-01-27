Hilleman announces Dr Raman Rao as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Hilleman Laboratories has announced Dr Raman Rao as the new CEO, effective 1st February, 2020. He will replace Dr Davinder Gill, who will leave his current role as CEO on 31st January, 2020, after more than eight years at the company. Dr Gill is relocating to the United States where his family is based.

Dr Rao has more than 22 years of experience in research and development, manufacturing and commercialisation of vaccines for infectious diseases, and is joining from Takeda Vaccines where he was Vice President of Global Product Operations.

Dr Gill joined Hilleman in 2012 after two decades in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

On his journey with Hilleman, Dr Gill said, “I am privileged to have led an outstanding team at Hilleman over the last eight years. Together, we built a strong organisation with an innovative pipeline of vaccines and technologies. We forged critical collaborations and licensed our products for vaccine commercialisation while strengthening the Hilleman brand globally.”

Expressing happines about his new role, Dr Rao said, “I am pleased and excited to join Hilleman Laboratories and contribute to its mission of providing global health solutions. I look forward to working with its dynamic team in their endeavour to develop affordable vaccines.”

Dr Gerd Zettlmeissl, Chair of the Hilleman Board of Directors, said, “I would like to thank Davinder for his dedication and leadership of Hilleman over the past eight years. During his time as CEO, he has built Hilleman into a highly respected organisation in developing vaccines for global health. The Board is delighted to have hired a perfect successor in Raman and we are pleased to welcome him to lead Hilleman Laboratories through its exciting next phase.”