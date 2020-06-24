Hetero Healthcare to supply 20,000 vials of Covifor (Remdesivir) across India

Read Article

Following the approval of COVIFOR, the generic of Remdesivir by DCGI, Hetero Healthcare, is set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each, one of which, will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra; while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week’s time, in order to meet the emergency requirements.

M Srinivasa Reddy, Managing Director, Hetero Healthcare Limited said, “The launch of COVIFOR in India is a significant milestone for all of us. Hetero Healthcare has always been at the forefront in addressing the public health emergencies. Through Covifor, we hope to reduce the treatment time of a patient in a hospital, thereby reducing the increasing pressure on the medical infrastructure, overburdened currently due to accelerating covid-19 infection rates. We are working closely with the Government and Medical Community to make ‘Covifor’ quickly accessible to both public and private healthcare settings across the country.”

Covifor is the first generic brand of Remdesivir which is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in adults and children, hospitalized with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (Injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. Covifor is anticipated to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates caused by Covid-19, given its proven positive clinical outcomes.

Hetero announced that the product will be priced at Rs. 5,400 per vial.