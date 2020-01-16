Healthcare industry reports 58 deals worth $12.4 bn in Dec’19
According to GlobalData, three big ticket deals together contributed 63 per cent to the total deal value in the month
In December 2019, the healthcare industry reported 58 deals worth US$12.4 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (December 2018 to November 2019) of 59 deals worth US$30 billion.
Three big ticket deals — Astellas Pharma announcing to acquire Audentes Therapeutics, a clinical-stage AAV-based gene therapy company focusing on rare neuromuscular diseases, for US$2.7 billion; Merck, through its subsidiaries Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation and Argon Merger Sub, announcing to acquire ArQule for US$2.7 billion; and Sanofi, entering into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Synthorx, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on prolonging and improving the lives of people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders, for US$2.5 billion — together contributed 63 per cent to the total deal value in December 2019.
The healthcare industry reported 87 venture capital (VC) deals worth US$1.8 billion in December 2019, compared to the last 12-month average (December 2018 to November 2019) of 112 deals worth US$1.8 billion.
FORMA Therapeutics raising US$100 million in series D financing; Elpiscience Biopharma raising US$100 million in series B financing; and Black Diamond Therapeutics raising US$85 million in series C financing are some of the major VC deals reported in December 2019.