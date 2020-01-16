Healthcare industry reports 58 deals worth $12.4 bn in Dec’19

In December 2019, the healthcare industry reported 58 deals worth US$12.4 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (December 2018 to November 2019) of 59 deals worth US$30 billion.

Three big ticket deals — Astellas Pharma announcing to acquire Audentes Therapeutics, a clinical-stage AAV-based gene therapy company focusing on rare neuromuscular diseases, for US$2.7 billion; Merck, through its subsidiaries Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation and Argon Merger Sub, announcing to acquire ArQule for US$2.7 billion; and Sanofi, entering into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Synthorx, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on prolonging and improving the lives of people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders, for US$2.5 billion — together contributed 63 per cent to the total deal value in December 2019.

The healthcare industry reported 87 venture capital (VC) deals worth US$1.8 billion in December 2019, compared to the last 12-month average (December 2018 to November 2019) of 112 deals worth US$1.8 billion.

FORMA Therapeutics raising US$100 million in series D financing; Elpiscience Biopharma raising US$100 million in series B financing; and Black Diamond Therapeutics raising US$85 million in series C financing are some of the major VC deals reported in December 2019.