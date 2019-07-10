GSK’s Dovato suppresses AIDS virus at same levels of three-drug regimen

GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s two-drug HIV regimen Dovato was successful in suppressing the AIDS-causing virus in patients for six months at the same level of a previous three-drug treatment in a late-stage study, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The study evaluated the effectiveness of Dovato, a combination of dolutegravir and lamivudine, in adults with the HIV-1 virus who switched to the regimen from at least a triple combination containing Gilead Sciences’ Vemlidy, the British company’s HIV drugs division ViiV said.

The positive results further bolster GSK’s efforts to challenge US drugmaker Gilead, which currently leads the HIV treatment market.

ViiV also said adults who used Dovato did not develop any resistance to the treatment.