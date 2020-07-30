GSK Pharma announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Read Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 649 crores as against Rs 787.97 crores for the same period last year.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 111 crores and recorded a growth of three per cent. However, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.54 crores in the corresponding period in the last financial year.

Commenting on the results, Sridhar Venkatesh, Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said, “The FY21 is a promising year for GSK as we are set to introduce new assets and these launches, as it happens post regulatory approvals, shall contribute to GSK firming its position as a science- and innovation-led biopharma company.”