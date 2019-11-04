GS1 to host a healthcare conference in Delhi

GS1 will be hosting a healthcare conference in New Delhi from November 5-7. The Global GS1 healthcare conference will bring together Indian and international regulators, hospitals, drug and device manufacturers, private government bodies to deliberate upon supply chain and operational efficiency issues which can lower costs for healthcare providers and enhance patient safety in India.

Industry captains, decision makers, policy makers from across the global healthcare sector who will attend the event include Ulrike Kreysa, Senior Vice-President Healthcare, GS1 Global Office, Belgium; Marianne Timmons, President Industry Engagement & Standards Development, GS1 Global Office, US, Belgium; Andreas M Walter, General Manager, European Medicines Verification Organisation (EMVO), Belgium; Jay Crowley, VP, USDM – Former US FDA Senior Advisor, along with Indian regulatory authorities will be present to participate at the conference.

With a focus on patient safety, the conference will cover themes like track and trace for access to safe medicines, hospitals working towards a better quality of care and increased efficiency, and Unique Device Identification (UDI).

Serving as a reliable source of information, the event brings together healthcare stakeholders, implementation partners and policymakers from around the globe to share their experiences related to healthcare and patient welfare, supported by GS1 standards.

During the event, panel sessions will be conducted which will have experts share best practices for how to strengthen collaboration between the stakeholders involved in patient care. Moreover, to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing, the organisers have organised site visits.

Globally, pharma companies are using open and technology-independent standards on drugs at different packaging levels that permit easy identification and monitoring of supplies during movement in healthcare supply-chains. Automatic identification system (barcode) has a very wide range of applications, including point-of-care scanning to match product data to patient data, verification of patient identity, identifying implants uniquely, recording implant serial numbers in central registries, tracking and tracing of individual instruments for stock control and supplies management, and tracking assets throughout a network of facilities.

The 36th Global GS1 Healthcare Conference from November 5-7, 2019 at Le Meridien New Delhi would see a continuation of these deliberations around traceability in pharmaceuticals.