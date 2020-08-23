Express Pharma


Granules Pharma receives US FDA approval for Ramelteon tablets

They are used for the treatment of insomnia characterised by difficulty with sleep onset

By EP News Bureau
The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India for Ramelteon tablets, 8 mg. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Rozerem tablets, 8 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA. Ramelteon tablets are used for the treatment of insomnia characterised by difficulty with sleep onset.

Granules now has a total of 29 ANDA approvals from US FDA (27 final approvals and two tentative approvals).

Ramelteon tablets had US sales of approximately $33 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Rozerem is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

EP News Bureau
