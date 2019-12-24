Granules India gets US FDA nod for Loratadine tabs

The product will be commercialised shortly

Granules India said the US health regulator has given its approval to the abbreviated new drug application filed by the drug firm for Loratadine tablets used to treat allergies.

“The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules India, for Loratadine tablets USP, 10 mg (OTC),” Granules India said in a filing to BSE.’

The approved ANDA is the bioequivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Claritin tablets 10 mg by Bayer HealthCare, the filing said. The company further said that it intends to commercialise this product ‘shortly.’