Govt of India is committed to improvement of pharma profession and industry: Gowda

Read Article

DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in a message to an international pharmacist webinar of 21.11.2020 on National Pharmacy Week (NPW) has said that the government is proactively looking to provide industrial parks with facilities to grow API, pharma and nutra industry.

The event graced in absentia by Gowda, focused on National Pharmacy Week 2020 celebrations that have motivational intent to build the professional image of pharmacists. His message was read out by Dr Narayan Swamy, Principal, RR College of Pharmacy. Gowda appreciated the concept of NPW celebrations and said frontline pharmacists have played a major role in strengthening our fight against COVID-19 and ill health. The Union Minister added pharmacy professionals have always risen to the occasion including the industry that produces high-quality generics for global use and vaccines for the world. In the coming days, COVID-19 vaccines shall also get manufactured in India.

Gowda lauded the commitment of academician pharmacists who have brought out quality books and research papers through original research. He encouraged pharmacists to continue the good work for social well-being and progress.

The Minister also said that the Government of India is committed to the improvement of pharma profession and industry. The government is proactively looking to provide industrial parks with facilities to grow API, pharma and nutra industry. This way, he said, the Indian pharma industry will continue to play a prominent role as the pharmacy of the world.

(Source: PIB)