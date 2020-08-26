Govt may consider amendments in PLI scheme, submit recommendations: Dr Eswara Reddy

Read Article

Dr Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller General of India has asked industry associations to make the representations on the amendments required in the recently released detailed production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. He has asked the trade bodies to submit the representations in the next one to two days.

In a virtual conference conducted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, Reddy noted concerns raised by the industry and their requests for support from government authorities. He said that the detailed guidelines of PLI scheme have been released after considering recommendations from industry associations and expert suggestions/recommendations.

Commenting on one of the points raised by the industry, i.e. the minimum net worth eligibility criteria, he said that it has been set to ensure that the applicant pharma companies have the capabilities to continue activities even after getting incentive schemes so that production can be without any withdrawals.

However, he also admitted that there are certain points which need further analysis and have scope for amendments in the existing detailed PLI scheme. So, he directed pharma associations to submit their representations along with scientific evidence to prove their points. Then the authority can discuss the matter with the Secretary of Department of Pharmaceuticals before beginning the selection criteria of PLI scheme applicants.

He also informed that the authority has started receiving applications related to PLI scheme.

