Government asks States/UTs to establish robust storage mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines

Read Article

The Central Government has instructed all concerned authorities of the States and Union Territories to establish a robust mechanism for storage of vaccines and maintenance of the cold chain.

As per an NHM communication, there is a likelihood that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be introduced in near future.

So, all Deputy Directors of Health Services have been instructed to advise their concerned staff to prepare an HSC/PHC/ district level micro plan for conducting vaccination against COVID-19 in the near future and submit it before October 15, 2020.

The Joint Secretary of National Health Mission has also suggested that Task Force Meetings should be organised at all levels i.e., (State, District and Block) to discuss the agenda of cold chain preparedness.

According to the NHM communication to all State/UT; mission director NHM, immunisation officers, cold chain officers and National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre (NCCVMRC) nodal officer, the central authority has conveyed that the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in the system would require meticulous operational planning at all levels. With regard to the vaccine and cold chain preparedness, the following points need to be ensured:

1. All non-functional cold chain equipment (CCE) should be repaired and made functional

2. The downtime for repairing the non-functional equipment should be maintained as per norms.

3. The distribution of CCE should be rationalised and each cold chain point (CCP) should have the required number of CCE.

4. The readiness of site for installation of new CCE (WIC, WIF, ILR and DF) should be done beforehand.

5. Each CCP should have two designated trained Vaccine and Cold Chain Handler (1 Primary and other as an alternate).

6. All the concerned staff (Programme Managers, VCCH, VCCM, CCT etc.) should be trained in vaccine and cold chain handling/ management. The entry of personnel trained should be entered in Immunisation Training Management System (iTMIS)

7. A robust Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) plan should be in place and PPM should be done using the standard checklists.

8. Supportive supervision mechanism should be strengthened using the SS mobile-based application.

9. The Standard stock and distribution registers should be in place and used along with eVIN (wherever applicable)’

10. Indent of the required spare parts should be done through the spare part module for ensuring the effective functioning of the CCE.

11. Alternate plan for cold chain and dry storage should be prepared for dealing with any cold chain related emergency situation e.g. hiring of extra cold chain storage and

integration with other health programmes. Additional CCPs may be identified and prepared to manage the increased burden if required.

12. Recording and reporting mechanism should be strengthened. NCCMIS data entry should be updated which will support in the future planning

13. Vaccine Arrival Report (VAR) and Product Arrival Report (PAR) should be completely and correctly filled (wherever applicable).

14. Each CCE should have a functional temperature monitoring device (eVIN loggers (wherever applicable)/ thermometers).

Besides this, it has also requested the concerned authorities of States/UTs to identify the sites for urgent installation of bulk storage cold chain equipment like Walk-ln-Coolers/Walk-ln-Free zero at State Vaccine Stores/Regional Vaccine Stores on a short notice

Speaking about Maharashtra’s initiatives, Dr Archana Patil, Maharashtra Health Director, informed, “We are working aggressively on compiling the requested data. We have asked our team to collect the data from the district level and will be able to submit the requested data within the stipulated timeline.”

[email protected]il.com

[email protected]