GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo launches ‘HC3 – Hyderabad Cargo Charter Circle’

To boost the regional direct connectivity to main hubs in the world

GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo launched ‘Hyderabad Cargo Charter Circle (HC3)’ – a first-of-its-kind innovative and dedicated platform in India for facilitating the Cargo Charter Operators via Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. The HC3 was unveiled in the presence of charter operators, freighters, shippers, consolidation agents, freight forwarders and the other airport stakeholders at recently held event in Hyderabad. The airport has witnessed an encouraging demand for cargo charters in the segments viz. pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, telecom, defence and aerospace commodities

Under the aegis of HC3, the consignees from across Southern India will also have the advantage to benefit by reduction in multiple handlings of their consignment thus gaining more reliability and control over their cargo throughout the transit.

Speaking on this occasion, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “Cargo Charters in India as a concept is still in a nascent phase. While, it contributes a small proportion of the volume handled by the Indian airports currently, but as an emerging market, Cargo Charters holds a lot of promise. Realising this potential, we have launched the HC3 platform, which will act as an industry forum led by Hyderabad Airport to give the value add and advantage to this segment of the industry and help boost trade and logistics.”