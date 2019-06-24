Glenmark to partner with Novartis to market three respiratory products in Brazil

This arrangement will strengthen Glenmark’s respiratory franchise in Brazil Novartis will be responsible to manufacture the products and Glenmark will exclusively commercialize the products in Brazil

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Glenmark Farmacêutica has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Novartis Biosciences SA, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, for three respiratory products indicated towards treatment of the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Brazil. This agreement will be effective from July 01, 2019 onwards.

The products involved in the agreement are Seebri (Glycopyrronium bromide), Onbrize (Indacaterol) and Ultibro (combination of Indacaterol and Glycopyrronium), which are indicated for relief of symptoms in adults with COPD. “We are pleased to partner with Novartis in Brazil. This arrangement with a leading global pharmaceutical company will strengthen our respiratory franchise in Brazil. This partnership is in line with our vision to expand our respiratory product offerings for patients and prescribers in Brazil and further consolidate our position in this segment,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis remains the holder of the registration of these medicines and will be responsible to manufacture them with all technical excellence in line with its global commitment to quality, effectiveness and safety. Glenmark will be responsible for promoting, commercializing and distributing of these products in Brazil.