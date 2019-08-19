Glenmark receives approval to market Remogliflozin and Metformin combination drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals recently announced that the company has received regulatory approval to market a combination of its novel, patent protected and globally-researched sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Remogliflozin etabonate (Remogliflozin) and Metformin Hydrochloride (Metformin) film coated tablets in India.

Remogliflozin is an innovative, patent-protected sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated in treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus in adults.

Glenmark will commercialise the product under the brand names ‘Remo-M’ and ‘Remozen-M’.

Earlier in April 2019, Glenmark received regulatory approval for Remogliflozin etabonate in India and became the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin with India being the first country to get access to this innovative drug.