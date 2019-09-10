Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

The drug is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05 per cent (Emulsion Formulation), a generic version of Olux1-E Foam, 0.05 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals. The drug is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2019, the Olux-E Foam, 0.05 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $11.1 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 54 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.