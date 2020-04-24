Glenmark pledges 50 lakh meals for the needy amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

As millions across the country grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Glenmark Foundation, the CSR arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals along with its NGO partners, is working closely in alignment with government directives and state health authorities to extend its support – through a combination of on-ground and remote health initiatives.

Glenmark’s community outreach efforts are in line with the Prime Minister’s call to action to support our society’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people. Glenmark Foundation has pledged support in the form of food aid and health services for undernourished children, pregnant and lactating women, migrants, daily wage earners and healthcare providers on the frontlines of the outbreak.

A key intervention is the launch of a tele-health solution by the Foundation and its NGO partner Institute for Global Development (IGD), which follows guidelines framed by the governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and NITI Aayog. A battery of medical doctors with various specialisations have committed support for the on-call service and have been mobilised to expand access to quality patient care. The services are being rolled out for over 3,00,000 people across the states of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on Glenmark’s efforts, Ms. Cherylann Pinto, Executive Director, Corporate Services of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “Giving back to the community has always been a Glenmark priority. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more imperative for us to support the country’s most vulnerable populations. We are working with the government and our NGO partners across states to extend our support on multiple fronts, to address the needs and challenges during this outbreak.”

Glenmark’s efforts across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim are intended to support the local authorities and work in synergy with the states in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Amidst the present crisis which has brought on a nationwide lockdown, Glenmark is providing psychological support to 10,000 lactating mothers and pregnant women through tele- counselling. Additionally it is also undertaking vaccination, attending to women undergoing antennal care (ANC), and postnatal care (PNC), and providing health support to children and other patients.

The Foundation is also extending support by ensuring adequate monthly supply of food grains to undernourished children, pregnant and lactating women in 70 tribal villages, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh and 10 tribal hamlets in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai. Apart from these, it has undertaken several initiatives – partnering with local administrations to extend support and feed families of migrant and daily wage workers during the lockdown. Glenmark Foundation is also providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical staff in the public health sector in Maharashtra. PPE includes medical masks and gowns, gloves, eye and head protection gear, sanitizers, etc., all of which are critical for health workers. Over 3,500 litres of sanitizers are being distributed across villages, housing societies, police stations and government offices across these states.

In acknowledgement of the contribution of law enforcement agencies during this unprecedented time, Glenmark has conducted medical check-ups for 400+ local law enforcement personnel in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has also donated over INR 1.5 crores to various states’ CM Funds and to the PM CARES Fund. In addition, Glenmark will be supplementing to the funds donated generously by its employees for the COVID – 19 relief activities.