Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Ranolazine

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Ranolazine Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg, a generic version of Ranexa Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg, of Gilead Sciences.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending May 2019, the Ranexa Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $929.0 million.