Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for skin treatment ointment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for Pimecrolimus Cream, used to treat skin conditions such as eczema. The approved product is a generic version of Elidel Cream, one per cent, of Bausch Health US, LLC.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has been granted final approval by the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Pimecrolimus Cream, one per cent, the company said in a BSE filing. Citing IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said, Elidel Cream achieved annual sales of approximately USD 198.8 million in the 12-month period ended July 2019. The company said its current portfolio consists of 160 products authorised for distribution in the US and 55 Abbreviated New Drug Application’s (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.