Glenmark Pharma gets US FDA approval for skin cream generic

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Desonide cream, used to treat a variety of skin conditions.

“Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent, the generic version of Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent of Perrigo New York Inc,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 months to May 2017, Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent, achieved annual sales of approximately USD 44.6 million, Glenmark said.

The company’s current portfolio consists of 120 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 65 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the US FDA.