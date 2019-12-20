Glenmark Pharma approves Ryaltris in Australia

Ryaltris is a new fixed‐dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis and rhinoconjunctivitis in patients aged 12 and over

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research‐led global integrated pharma company, announced that Seqirus (Seqirus) has received marketing approval for Ryaltris from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia. This paves the way for the launch of Ryaltris in Australia through our partner, Seqirus. Australia will be the first market globally where Ryaltris will be launched.

Seqirus, part of Australia‐based specialty biotechnology company, entered into an exclusive

licensing agreement in July 2018 with Glenmark’s subsidiary Glenmark Specialty to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for product supply and Seqirus will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialisation of the product in Australia. Glenmark is entitled to receive commercial milestone payments from Seqirus. Ryaltris will be manufactured at Glenmark’s Baddi manufacturing facility, Himachal Pradesh.

“We are delighted to receive an approval from TGA for Ryaltris through our partner Seqirus to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia. Seqirus’ strong presence in allergy in this market makes them an ideal partner for Glenmark,” said Glenn Saldanha, CMD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.