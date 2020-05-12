Glenmark launches triple therapy inhaler

Read Article

Reportedly, AIRZ-FF is India’s first Glycopyrronium + Formoterol + Fluticasone combination, exclusively studied in the Indian population

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of a Single Inhaler TripleTherapy AIRZ-FF – a combination of two bronchodilators, glycopyrronium and formoterol, and the inhalation corticosteroid fluticasone propionate, for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A company release informs that this new triple therapy device offers significant bronchodilation (making breathing easier), reduces the risk of severe attacks, and eliminates dependence on multiple inhalers. The reduction in risk of severe attacks decreases the requirement for hospitalization, a benefit of high significance in the current prevailing situation. AIRZ-FF has been exclusively studied in the Indian population.

“COPD poses a significant public health challenge in India for many reasons. When it comes to treatment, there is poor patient compliance and adherence to prescribed doses, owing to the need for multiple inhalers through the day. By introducing AIRZ-FF, we hope to reduce this burden for patients, by delivering three effective therapies together in the same inhaler,” said Sujesh Vasudevan, President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.